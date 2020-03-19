Greenacres students growing endangered orchids

"The students are able to make that connection to science to real life," said Atkins. "Kids tend to struggle with science. They see it as something either they can’t do, or they see it as something that may be boring. So by participating in this program they see how math is part of science, they see how science can be hands on, they see this is relevant in the world. So they’re able to make that connection to their community and hopefully some of them will start getting that bug and get interested in botany or science and take that with them when they go to high school and into the future."