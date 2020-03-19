Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter free agency with expectations of signing Tom Brady and bolstering a defense that will be one of the keys to helping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback be successful with his new team. There’s been no official announcement on Brady joining the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. However, there’s already an increased demand for tickets. Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history. The Chicago Bears could benefit from the purge. The Jaguars agreed to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. That's according to a person familiar with the transaction. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year,. $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed. The Bears are getting a veteran to compete with Mitchell Trubisky.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have added up to seven starters with a spending spree at the start of free agency. The latest addition to the starting lineup: center Ted Karras. A person familiar with the deal says Karras agreed to a $4 million one-year contract. Earlier the Dolphins made Byron Jones the NFL's highest-paid cornerback and bolstered their pass rush by reaching agreements with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. On offense they upgraded by acquiring running back Jordan Howard and guard Ereck Flowers. The seven deals were for a total of more than $222 million.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the new coronavirus. MLB proposed crediting full major league service for 130 games or more and proportional service for a shorter season. The union wants a full season of service even if no games are played. Service determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the transaction says Arizona defensive lineman Rodney Gunter has agreed to a three-year contract worth $18 million with Jacksonville. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NFL teams aren't allowed to announce free-agent additions until players pass physicals and sign deals. He will be asked to help replace five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, who was traded to Baltimore last weekend for a fifth-round draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars opened free agency by addressing two huge needs on defense. They agreed to terms with linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Darqueze Dennard. The moves give the unit a proven starter and another potential one. Schobert spent the past four years in Cleveland and led the team in tackles twice. Dennard served mostly as a nickel cornerback during his six years in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the transactions said Schobert will sign a five-year contract worth $53.75 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Dennard agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million and includes $6 million guaranteed.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed. What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12. The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league. But others are surely in the mix.