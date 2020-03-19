How to get the best bang for your buck when installing impact windows

The most expensive impact window you can buy is the one you have to replace in a few years because you sacrificed quality and service to get the cheapest price. Not all impact windows will give you a 100% return on investment. If you make an educated and researched decision when choosing your impact windows, you can get a return on your investment through energy savings, impact protection and homeowners discounts.
Here are some things to consider when looking for a company to install your impact windows.
- Where are the windows manufactured?
When impact windows are manufactured here in America it allows customers access to the best quality impact windows available at a true factory direct price. Local manufacturing plants can put in place important factory standards to ensure a top-notch product. For example, Storm Tight Windows are put through rigorous testing before they can earn the Storm Tight Windows Seal of Approval. After testing is complete, each window is polished, carefully wrapped and shipped directly to the customer.
- How long has the company been in business and how often do they install windows?
Storm Tight Windows has been serving homeowners in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast for over 10 years and has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business. With over 10,000 impact window installations competed, you can rest assured that they have the knowledge and experience to properly install your impact windows. Storm Tight Windows is the fastest growing home improvement company in the USA and is ranked No. 26th in Qualified Remodeler magazine’s prestigious Top 500 Remodeling Contractors list in 2020. These accolades point to a company that is well established in the market and well versed in factory standards and installation. It is important to remember that no matter how good the quality of the impact windows you purchase are, you won’t enjoy the maximum benefits from your new impact windows unless they are correctly installed.
- Beware of the fine print on your warranty
It is important to note that in South Florida, the “lifetime” warranty for home improvement products and services such as impact windows is only valid for 7 years from the date of installation. Also, if the company that is installing your windows is not also the manufacturer of the product there are additional steps you need to take in the event of new impact window fail. The customer would be responsible for coordinating with the manufacturer to determine if the failure was due to manufacturer defect or improper installation from the distributor. This adds extra steps and possibly additional finances for the customer.
- How much money are you saving by installing energy efficient impact windows?
For many homeowners in South Florida, monthly cooling bills from FPL often average several hundred dollars per month. Having energy efficient impact windows and doors can reduce a homeowner’s energy bill by up to 40%!
- Are they Energy Star® rated?
The Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency have developed the Energy Star® designation for products that meet certain energy-saving performance criteria. Storm Tight impact windows exceed the requirements and have earned the Energy Star® Rating. You can rest assured that your windows will be saving you money on your energy bill when they are from Storm Tight Windows.
