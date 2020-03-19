Martin County officials confirm first case of coronavirus

Martin County officials on Thursday afternoon announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus on the Treasure Coast. It is a traveled-related case.
At 2 p.m., Carolann Vitani with the Florida Department of Health in Martin County said the case was confirmed through a drive-through Cleveland Clinic testing site.
A local epidemiology team has been in contact with the patient, who is in good condition, and currently in self-quarantined.
RELATED: Latest news on the coronavirus
Vitani did not say if the patient was a man or woman or what country the person had visited.
The Martin County Health Department has tested 10 people since testing began. This is in comparison to 340 people tested by Cleveland Clinic since Sunday.
The health department said they did not receive as many testing kits as private testing groups because their criteria for testing was much more narrow.
There is a call center available 24 hours a day, seven days at week for residents at +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Dr. Fernando Petri said starting Friday coronavirus testing will begin at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This will supplement the drive-through testing that began March 14 at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health. Petri said 2,050 people have been screened by phone with 340 then meeting the requirements to be tested at the facility.
Health officials in Martin County say you should first call your doctor if you experience symptoms. If your doctor recommends testing for coronavirus, call the Cleveland Clinic hotline at 772-419-3360. You will be screened over the phone before receiving an appointment for testing.
As of Thursday morning, there are 390 positive Florida cases and 29 cases in Palm Beach County. There are no other confirmed cases on the Treasure Coast.
A state of emergency was declared Monday in Martin County allowing officials to take emergency measures amid the coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020