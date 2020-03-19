Man who shot at police, then shot himself dies

A man who shot at Fort Pierce police officers during a traffic stop before shooting himself has died, police said.
Jordan De Sayles, 35, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the Sunday morning shootout, Fort Pierce police spokeswoman April Lee said Thursday.
De Sayles got out of the car and shot at officers during a traffic stop shortly before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Orange Avenue, Lee said.
Officers returned fire at De Sayles, who barricaded himself inside a neighboring building, Lee said.
As officers attempted to coax De Sayles into surrendering, he turned the gun on himself and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Lee said.
The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
