No visitors allowed at Delray Medical Center

Delray Medical Center is changing its visitor’s policy in the wake of the coronavirus.
The Delray Beach hospital posted a message on its website saying it will no longer accept visitors beginning Friday.
"We are happy to assist our patients with virtual visits via their personal devices," the message reads.
Several South Florida hospitals have modified their visitation policies because of the coronavirus, but completely shutting out visitors is believed to be a first.
There is no timetable for when to face-to-face visitation will be allowed to resume.
