Organization delivers joy to sick children

A national organization is delivering cheer to sick children in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast who can't leave their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Casey Cares Foundation serves around 1,500 families in eight states each year.
Volunteers collect movies, snacks, clothes, and other gifts and deliver those care packages to critically-ill children in their homes.
"So many of these children have compromised immune systems and cannot risk leaving their homes during this pandemic," said Jennifer Martinez, a spokesperson for the organization. "Casey Cares knows the struggle they deal with on a regular basis and is trying to shine a little light in to this dark time."
Many of the children have been quarantined for nearly two months to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.
Martinez said around 50 families from the Treasure Coast to Boca Raton will receive care packages from the organization as a healthy, positive outlet during this tough and uncertain time.
Casey Cares, which was founded 20 years ago and has a regional office in Coral Springs, serves families in Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
To learn more about the Casey Cares Foundation and to donate, click here.
