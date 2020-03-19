Passenger on JetBlue flight gives update 1 week later

A week after a man decided to self-quarantine himself, upon learning he was on a JetBlue flight with a coronavirus patient , says "the mental part has been awful." He says he still has been unable to get a test to see if he has the virus.
On Thursday morning, WPTV interviewed the passenger, Scott Rodman, 37, from his parents' house in Palm Beach County where he has been staying since March 11.
Rodman said it has been "a tough week and very mentally challenging" and has had some headaches and body aches with a slight fever.
He said he was told last Thursday by local health officials he is OK to leave the house but is still choosing to say inside away from the public in case he has the coronavirus.
"It is beyond me that they would take people that were close to a known infected, positive-tested" person and tell them they did not have to mandatory self-quarantine themselves, said Rodman. "It truly just feels like you're sitting around to get sick."
He said he is fearful if his condition worsens, he will not be able to get tested since he doesn't have all the symptoms of the virus.
Rodman said he will still remain quarantined for another week with his parents and is working from home.
Watch WPTV at 5 p.m and 6 p.m. Thursday for more on this story.
Scripps Only Content 2020