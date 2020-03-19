Places to get books virtually without leaving your home

March 19, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 8:45 AM

If you are trying to avoid public places, we've compiled the start of helpful reading and other resources for you online.

  • Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach - You do not have to be a West Palm Beach resident. You can get a temporary card online. E-Books, audiobooks, movies & entertainment, music, comics, news, materials in Spanish and more.
  • The New York Public Library - The library has thousands of books, music and movies for free online.
  • Palm Beach County Libraries - For a limited time, you can stay at home and get an e-card. They have books you can read and listen to online. NOTE: Must be a Palm Beach County resident.
  • Storyline Online - SAG members read to children
  • Children's Storybooks - Has free stories for younger children
  • International Children's Digital Library - It is billed as a library for "The Children of the World," and has free books.

County Libraries will close to the public effective March 20, 2020 until further notice as a result of COVID-19. Employees will provide virtual services to the public.

Posted by Melissa McKinlay, Palm Beach County Commissioner on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

WPTV's Ashleigh Walters reads the children's book, "Guess How Much I Love You"

Story Time for Kids: “Guess How Much I Love You”

