If you are trying to avoid public places, we've compiled the start of helpful reading and other resources for you online.
Places to get books virtually without leaving your home
- Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach - You do not have to be a West Palm Beach resident. You can get a temporary card online. E-Books, audiobooks, movies & entertainment, music, comics, news, materials in Spanish and more.
- The New York Public Library - The library has thousands of books, music and movies for free online.
- Palm Beach County Libraries - For a limited time, you can stay at home and get an e-card. They have books you can read and listen to online. NOTE: Must be a Palm Beach County resident.
- Storyline Online - SAG members read to children
- Children's Storybooks - Has free stories for younger children
- International Children's Digital Library - It is billed as a library for "The Children of the World," and has free books.
