Police: Man sent dad child porn after being refused drug money

A West Palm Beach man sent his father child pornography after he wouldn’t give him any money for drugs, police said.
Bryan Mallek, 35, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child pornography.
According to a West Palm Beach police report, Mallek was upset because his father wouldn't give him any money to buy drugs, so he sent his father a link to a website with child porn on it.
When his father called and asked Mallek why he sent that to him, Mallek replied by "giggling," the report said.
Mallek's father then went to police.
During an interview with detectives, Mallek admitted to saving child porn on his cellphone.
Police said they also found a hard drive with child porn on it in Mallek's bedroom after executing a search warrant at his home.
