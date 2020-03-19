West Palm Beach couple lives life through a window

A West Palm Beach couple is making the most of a very difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They can't hug each other, hold each other, or share a kiss.
Instead, they spend each day communicating through a window.
Fulton Suarez, 78, suffered a stroke in 2018. Since then, he's been living at ManorCare Health Services, located at 2300 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned nursing homes and assisted living facilities from accepting most visitors for 30 days, except when a patient is near death.
Because of that ban, Fulton's wife, Sara, can only see her husband through the glass window of his room at ManorCare.
On Thursday, the loving couple of 49 years spoke via Facetime while looking at each other through the glass.
"I cannot come inside for awhile," Sara told her husband. "We have to pray this will be over soon. I love you!"
Sara said she's been coming to ManorCare every day since Gov. DeSantis issued his executive order last Saturday, and she has no plans to stop.
