Christmas lights in spring for one Boca Raton neighborhood

During this time of coronavirus concerns each day, we continue to see new ways communities are coming together.
In Boca Raton, one neighborhood is taking a winter tradition to spread joy this spring.
"We took them down January probably early, early January and we put them up today," Jamie Sauer said.
Sauer was inspired to put her Christmas lights back up in her neighborhood.
"I saw a post on social media somebody saying why not spread some joy and light during this time," she said.
Sauer says it's a way to help brighten up tough times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. She says putting up the lights has helped get her neighbors outside after being cooped up and dealing with social distancing.
"Right now our country, our community we're all dealing with a lot and we're all inside or around the house and it's a way spread a little cheer," Sauer said.
A lot of her neighbors have joined in to help spread joy and happiness.
"I believe that energy flows where attention goes so we want to bring light to the world in this situation and send positive messages," Fernando Yanez said.
Sauer says this is a way to show people they're thinking about them and a way to be together even though they have to do social distancing.
"So far it's been great people have been joining in, taking pictures and saying thank you," she said.
Sauer says the lights will stay on for as long as it takes to spread a little light and joy in this world.
