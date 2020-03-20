Delray Beach packed this week while other beaches closed

Beaches in Palm Beach County have been crowded this week despite recommendations by officials to shelter in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
After officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties closed many beaches this week, many tourists and spring breakers headed north to Delray Beach to catch some rays.
Some residents in Delray Beach have grown frustrated with the beaches remaining open. One video posted to Facebook by Larry Richardson on Thursday showed a packed beach with people lounging in beach chairs and not practicing "social distancing."
Because of the problem, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of all beaches and many businesses in Palm Beach and Broward counties until the end of the month.
On Thursday, Delray Beach took steps to mitigate the spread the virus, closing bars and clubs until April 16.
Also, restaurants must "strictly observe social distancing recommendations and ensure that patrons are seated at least 6 feet apart." Restaurants may only serve alcohol to patrons seated at tables.
Scripps Only Content 2020