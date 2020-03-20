Delray Beach packed this week while other beaches closed

Hmmmm.... I’m no expert, but this doesn’t look like social distancing to me. Experts studying China and Italy say locking down all but essential services is the only way to flatten the curve, and, in the case of hotspots, like Wuhan, shorten the duration to two months instead of the 18 US officials are now anticipating. Boca, Deerfield, Lauderdale and many other beaches are closed. I hope to God Delray Beach isn’t tempting the powder keg by not following suit. I doubt those beach chairs and cabanas are being properly sanitized. I have many elderly friends and some of all ages with health conditions that increase their vulnerability. A CDC study released today makes it clear young people are, in fact, at risk of winding up in the ICU. Understand, too, that these kids are returning to a city near you. What do you think? Let the mayor know, too: https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/government/city-commission/mayor-shelly-petrolia (I shot this video with a zoom lens after my run.)