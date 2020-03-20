Delray Beach packed this week while other beaches closed

March 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 12:18 PM

Beaches in Palm Beach County have been crowded this week despite recommendations by officials to shelter in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

After officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties closed many beaches this week, many tourists and spring breakers headed north to Delray Beach to catch some rays.

Some residents in Delray Beach have grown frustrated with the beaches remaining open. One video posted to Facebook by Larry Richardson on Thursday showed a packed beach with people lounging in beach chairs and not practicing "social distancing."

Hmmmm.... I’m no expert, but this doesn’t look like social distancing to me. Experts studying China and Italy say locking down all but essential services is the only way to flatten the curve, and, in the case of hotspots, like Wuhan, shorten the duration to two months instead of the 18 US officials are now anticipating. Boca, Deerfield, Lauderdale and many other beaches are closed. I hope to God Delray Beach isn’t tempting the powder keg by not following suit. I doubt those beach chairs and cabanas are being properly sanitized. I have many elderly friends and some of all ages with health conditions that increase their vulnerability. A CDC study released today makes it clear young people are, in fact, at risk of winding up in the ICU. Understand, too, that these kids are returning to a city near you. What do you think? Let the mayor know, too: https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/government/city-commission/mayor-shelly-petrolia (I shot this video with a zoom lens after my run.)

Because of the problem, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of all beaches and many businesses in Palm Beach and Broward counties until the end of the month.

On Thursday, Delray Beach took steps to mitigate the spread the virus, closing bars and clubs until April 16.

Also, restaurants must "strictly observe social distancing recommendations and ensure that patrons are seated at least 6 feet apart." Restaurants may only serve alcohol to patrons seated at tables.

