Device Drive: Help Palm Beach Co. students learn from home

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is asking for the public's help while students continue to learn from home while schools are closed because of the coronavirus.
According to the recent survey conducted by the school district, there is an immediate need for roughly 11,000 devices.
There are two options for those wishing to contribute to this effort:
A cash contribution can be made to The Education Foundation, located at 505 South Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach or online at Educationfoundationpbc.org and earmarked for "Device Drive." They say a donation of $275 will provide one device for a student.
Others may wish to donate gently-used devices. The public is asked to donate only devices that are on this approved list. Devices may be dropped off at any Office Depot location in Palm Beach County.
- Dell Chromebook (4G memory/32 G hard drive minimum)
- Dell Windows Desktop/Laptop (4G memory/128G hard drive minimum)
- Microsoft Surface Pro (4G memory/128 G hard drive minimum)
- Apple Laptop (2013 or later with 4G/256G drive minimum)
- iPad (5th generation or higher, 32G and above)
Eligible households without internet access are encouraged to apply online for the two months of free internet access offered by Comcast.
Comcast said they have made its Xfinity WiFi hotspots available to anyone that needs them for free and is giving all customers Unlimited data for no additional charge.
For more information, please contact the Office of Communications at (561) 357-1114.
The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County said they have partnered with Florida Power and Light, Comcast, Office Depot and the school dDistrict to ensure that all of our 180,000+ students will have internet access as well as the devices needed for remote learning, which is set to begin on March 31.
