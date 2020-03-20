Drive-in worship offers spiritual resiliency during pandemic

This Sunday many churches in our region will not be holding on-site services. It comes as uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mounts.
Now one group of church leaders offer an “out-of-the-box” approach to spiritual resiliency for people in Palm Beach County.
”We are out of business if you please,” said Bishop Al Gwinn, United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches interim lead pastor. “The church needs to be lifted up in this kind of time.”
Gwinn is referring to churches and other faith-based groups who have suspended services out of mass gathering concerns related to the coronavirus.
And church leaders like Gwinn say live-streaming services don’t have the same impact.
”There’s something to be said about corporate worship - meaning that we’re all coming together in one location,” said Cary Collins, United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches director of music ministries.
The solution: Drive-in worship. A concept inspired by the founder of the methodist church, John Wesley.
”We’re kind of in a way getting back to our roots of where we started,” Collins said.
“The honest truth is when we get on the other side of this coronavirus we will be a stronger people,” added Gwinn.
Drive-in worship will be held within the parking lot of United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach on Sunday’s at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. People will drive up. Park. And then turn their FM radio dial to the established radio frequency of the day to partake in the service. Attendees will also be able to leave their offering and prayer requests in baskets as they exit the church lot.
”We have no idea how this is going to resonate with our community, but if it works out really we’ll either be adding more worship services or possibly finding a different site with a bigger parking lot where we can reach more people,” Collins said.
A Spanish service is held on Sunday's at 12:30 p.m. To learn more about Drive-in worship, click here .
