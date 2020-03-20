Drive-up coronavirus testing begins in Port St. Lucie

Starting Friday, Coronavirus testing will begin at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This will supplement the drive-through testing that began March 14 at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.
Health officials say you should first call your doctor if you experience symptoms. If your doctor recommends testing for coronavirus, call the Cleveland Clinic hotline at 772-419-3360. You will be screened over the phone before receiving an appointment for testing.
There is a call center available 24 hours a day, seven days at week for residents at +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID19@flhealth.gov .
