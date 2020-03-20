Foods to eat that will boost your immune system

Staying healthy and fit while being sheltered inside for the coronavirus can be a challenge.
But the Wellness Jar Medical Spa of North Palm Beach, which specializes in CoolSculpting and nutrition, is providing some tips on how you can strength your immune system at home.
“Vitamin C, you’d be surprised there are lots of foods that have more Vitamin C, like hot peppers, actually have more Vitamin C than oranges. Kiwi fruit has more, broccoli has more, papaya, strawberries, so many fruits and vegetables are packed with Vitamin C. And Vitamin C is one of the strongest vitamins that people turn to increase immunity,” said Wellness Jar co-owner Ellen Bauer.
They also recommend consuming probiotics -- like yogurt to keep your gut healthy because they say your gut health is directly tied to your immune system.
