Foods to eat that will boost your immune system

“Vitamin C, you’d be surprised there are lots of foods that have more Vitamin C, like hot peppers, actually have more Vitamin C than oranges. Kiwi fruit has more, broccoli has more, papaya, strawberries, so many fruits and vegetables are packed with Vitamin C. And Vitamin C is one of the strongest vitamins that people turn to increase immunity,” said Wellness Jar co-owner Ellen Bauer.