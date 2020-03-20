Gov. DeSantis closes Palm Beach County beaches, certain businesses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering the closure of all beaches and many businesses in Palm Beach and Broward Counties until the end of the month.
According to an executive order issued on Friday, all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios, and beaches will close until March 31.
In addition, all restaurants, bars, pubs, night clubs, banquet halls, cabarets, breweries, cafeterias, and any other alcohol and/or food service businesses with seating for more than 10 people in Palm Beach and Broward Counties must close, expect for take-out and delivery services.
Grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open. The executive order did not address child care facilities.
"We've been consulting with the local folks here in Broward as well as in Palm Beach County," the governor said at a news conference on Thursday in Broward County. "The county has been working with us on identifying those actions in terms of additional closures like gyms and things like that."
The executive order is similar to what's been done in Miami-Dade County, where all all beaches, parks, and non-essential commercial and retail businesses are now closed.
"I've agreed to do it for Broward and Palm Beach counties," the governor said on Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | What's open, closed?
In anticipation of the governor's executive order, Palm Beach County leaders released this statement late Thursday:
The statement went onto say:
County leaders are urging everyone to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and practice social distancing, as is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boca Raton and Palm Beach have already closed beaches, and Boca Raton is restricting restaurants within city limits to take-out and delivery only.
Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties lead the state in the number of coronavirus cases.
For the latest information about coronavirus in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020