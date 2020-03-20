Governor expected to close PBC beaches, non-essential businesses

Governor Ron DeSantis announced late Thursday that an order was coming on Friday that would further restrict businesses in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.
Palm Beach County leaders said in a news release, “In anticipation of an Executive Order to be issued by Governor Ron DeSantis as announced at his 5 p.m. press conference in Broward County, additional community actions including restrictions on dine in restaurant services, certain types of business establishments, and beaches, are expected to be identified for Palm Beach County on Friday, March 20.”
Palm Beach County’s statement went on to say, “Initially, Palm Beach County’s positive COVID-19 cases were travel-related. As the increase of test results are released by Florida Department of Health each day, a number of non-travel related cases in Palm Beach County have been reported, indicative of the early signs of a community spread.”
The governor is expected to close beaches, non-essential businesses and restrict restaurants to take out or delivery only.
Currently, the City of Boca Raton and the Town of Palm Beach are the only locations that closed beaches in Palm Beach County. Boca Raton also previously restricted restaurants to take out and delivery.
Many of these restrictions are already in place in Miami Dade County. Miami, Broward and Palm Beach lead the state in the number of coronavirus cases.
