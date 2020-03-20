Komen makes $50K investment to help breast cancer patients

Florida women battling breast cancer and also facing financial hardship are getting a boost from the Susan G. Komen foundation.
In a written statement Friday, the organization said they are making an immediate $50,000 investment to help patients who have encountered unexpected losses during the coronavirus so they do not have to forego treatment.
Patients can call their treatment assistance number to learn more at 1-877-GO-KOMEN (877-465-6636) to see if they qualify.
In addition, Susan G. Komen suggested Friday that healthy women of average risk delay their routine breast cancer screening until later this year.
The organization is stressing that people who are displaying warning signs for breast cancer should contact their health provider to determine their need for diagnostic imaging.
Komen said they made the recommendation in an effort to minimize exposure to and potential spreading of COVID-19 and to support the health care system’s capacity as coronavirus cases increase in the U.S.
Susan G. Komen Florida said they have also taken the following steps because of the coronavirus:
- All breast health education programs will move online to Komen Florida's Facebook page to ensure the risk to those with compromised immune systems is reduced. Scheduled programs include:
- Mental Health and Self Care During Crisis – March 24 at 10 a.m.- Metastatic Patient Access Webinar – March 24 at 1 p.m.
- Komen will use non-traditional means of connecting patients to available resources via virtual calls rather than in-person meetings and presentations. For more information and navigation services, call (561) 514-3020.
- Komen will be releasing new information and tips specific to those touched by breast cancer multiple times per week via their social media channels. Tips will include ways to support brain and physical health while you are homebound, eating healthy when you are unable to regularly visit grocery stores, etc.
“Studies show that women tend to push their health and well being off when other urgent matters arise,” said Kate Watt, Susan G. Komen Florida executive director. “We want these women, and men, to know they are not alone. We are here for them and we do not want them to forego treatments or push their health aside during this crisis.”
WPTV's Sabirah Rayford is talking to a local woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer last week after losing her job because of the downturn in the economy brought on by the coronavirus. Watch her story on NewsChannel 5 at 6:00 Friday.
Scripps Only Content 2020