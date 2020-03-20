Lake Worth Beach closes golf course

The City of Lake Worth Beach announced Friday that the Lake Worth Municipal Golf Course closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The golf course closed today, and will remain closed until further notice.
The public will continue to have access to facilitate pick up orders from the Beach Club Restaurant only.
According to a news release, customers collecting orders will be provided limited temporary parking and are asked to remain in their vehicle and contact the restaurant to have the order brought out to them.
For more information on closures within the City of Lake Worth, click here .
