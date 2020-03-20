Looking for work? Publix hiring 'thousands' of people

If you lost your job recently because of the recent downturn in the economy, Publix said they are hiring "thousands" of people.
The Florida-based grocery chain said in a written statement Friday they are seeking to hire "thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers."
“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”
Publix said various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area and at nine distribution centers located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota, Florida; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama.
The company said they encourage applications from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves out of work.
if you are interested, fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs .
Publix said they offer an array of benefits to help full- and part-time employees obtain health care, further their education and save for retirement.
