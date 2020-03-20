Palm Beach Co. producer supplier offers $10 box of food

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- East Coast Farms and Vegetables near Lake Worth Beach is taking a creative approach to keep business moving forward during times of uncertainty.
Since restaurant business is slowing down, the demand for fresh produce is low and taking a toll on Florida’s agriculture industry.
The local produce supplier is selling family style boxes to the public by offering curbside pickup service on-site.
In an effort to encourage social distancing, the staff is loading the boxes directly into their customer's vehicles.
Each $10 family-style box includes:
- 2 red pepper
- 3 green pepper
- 2 yellow pepper
- 2 yellow onions
- 1 yellow squash
- 2 zucchini
- 2 cucumbers
- 3 jalapeños
- 1 eggplant
The boxes can also include a variety of fruit options.
East Coast Farms and Vegetables is located at 6796 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth.
The curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
