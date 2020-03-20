West Palm Beach distillery working to make hand sanitizer

A West Palm Beach distillery is working to provide a critical product that has been almost impossible to find during the coronavirus pandemic.
Steel Tie Spirits, located on Clare Avenue, is in the process of making hand sanitizer.
While they are still working on an exact timeline, the focus will be getting the sanitizer to seniors and first responders.
Among the challenges right now is ordering key ingredients like aloe vera gel.
“The big challenge here is that so many different companies, whether its cosmetic companies other craft distilleries across the county, everyone is trying to do this because it is something at the ground level we all can do to help, and we all want to do that. Nobody wants to make money off of it. We want to make sure our neighbors are safe,” said John Moore, the general manager of Steel Tie Spirits.
Steel Tie says some regulations have been relaxed to help distilleries get hand sanitizer to the market.
One of their next goals is ordering enough bottles.
