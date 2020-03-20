Whole Foods allowing shoppers 60+ to shop early

Whole Foods said they are offering early shopping times at their stores for senior citizens this week.
The grocery store chain said Wednesday, until further notice, shoppers 60 and older are invited to shop an hour early before the store opens to the general public. Example, if a store’s posted hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers who are 60 and older can shop starting at 8 a.m.
All locations in Palm Beach County are listed as being open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Whole Foods said their stores will close up to two hours early to help workers stock shelves, sanitize and prepare for the next day.
Check the Whole Food website for more information on your store's updated hours.
