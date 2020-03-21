Family of boy left on school bus gets $200,000 settlement

BOCA RATON, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — The family of a 7-year-old boy with autism, who was left on a school bus for more than five hours in 2015, will receive $200,000 from Palm Beach County public schools.
The Palm Beach Post reports the school board approved the payment to the boy's parents on Wednesday. The boy boarded the bus Oct. 12, 2015, to head to school.
Officials say he remained on board even after the driver returned to the bus depot. A mechanic found him.
The child didn't require medical treatment but his parents sued for negligence. The driver and aide were arrested on child neglect charges.
