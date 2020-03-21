Gardens restaurant offering 'immunity tea' to boost your health

Restaurants in Florida are now limited to pick-up and deliveries only following the governor's order on Friday. It's all in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
So, a Palm Beach Gardens restaurant is looking to help people boost their immune systems.
Stage Kitchen and Bar opened last month in Palm Beach Gardens. They are now giving away a wellness shot called “immunity tea” to anyone who orders a take-out meal.
Stage Kitchen and Bar chef and owner Pushkar Marathe says the health and safety of his customers and staff is his first priority.
“It’s not just about eating our food. We want to make sure they are healthy. We want to make sure we help them stay healthy and educate them,” said Marathe.
He says the recipe for the special tea, which is served hot with Japanese citrus basil and lemon, came from his mother.
