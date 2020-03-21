Local restaurant owner cuts staff because of COVID-19 crisis

A Palm Beach Gardens restaurant owner is facing serious struggles in this coronavirus crisis.
"Everybody's got to be closed out as of tonight," Michelle Lefkowitz.
It's always been a dream for the Ohio born couple to run their own restaurant but things are turning into a nightmare because of COVID-19.
"I was in tears this morning before I ever got out of bed thinking about the fact that we had to come in here today and layoff 95-92 percent of our employees," she said.
At first Governor Desantis ordered every restaurant to limit its occupancy to 50 percent. Then Friday, DeSantis announced all bars and restaurants must stop selling food and alcohol for on-site consumption until further notice.
"Coming together with an action plan on Monday for what this week was going to look like was really challenging. And you take things like your growth plan and your future and you take that and put it on hold," she said.
Lefkowitz says on a Friday like tonight they'll make 75 percent less than they normally would. What will sustain them is locals like Jason Williams, surprised at the new reality.
"This early yes especially in Palm Beach County. There's so much to do and to close these places it's way too early," Williams said.
Lefkowitz says, in order for Salute Market to make that money back they must adapt.
"We've been researching on implementing on-line ordering, on-line credit card processing, delivery logistics, and systems," she said.
Lefkowitz says they've looked into hiring delivery drivers. But that too comes at a cost, to ensure one driver she says ti cost between $7,000 to $10,000 a year. And when it comes to delivery services she says in some cases they can take up to 35 percent of a restaurant's profit.
