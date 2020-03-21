3 Palm Beach Gardens firefighters quarantined

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Three firefighters with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue (PBGFR) have been quarantined after coming in contact with a patient who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
PBGFR says the firefighters responded to a routine vehicle accident on March 10, 2020 and transported one patient to a local emergency room. That patient has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The department says all three firefighters remain free of symptoms and will remain in quarantine until March 24, 2020 in accordance with the CDC's recommended 14-day quarantine period.
Earlier this week, six other firefighters with the department were quarantined "out of an abundance of caution."
NOTE: This story has been updated to correct an earlier mistake that stated the firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19. They have not and are not displaying any symptoms.
