Planet Fitness temporarily closes amid coronavirus concerns

Planet Fitness announced Friday that all their gyms have closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
The fitness club says all memberships have been frozen and members will not be charged any fees during this time.
"We will be ready to serve you in a clean, sanitary, and judgement free environment when we reopen. At that time, if you have any questions about your membership, please feel free to come in, talk to us about it, and we will be happy to address any needs you may have. We will keep you informed and let you know when your club is ready to reopen," said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau.
Rondeau says members will be able to keep on moving by downloading the Planet Fitness app to access 500 exercises designated for people of all fitness level.
They can also tune into Facebook Live at 7 p.m. for daily workouts. These workouts will also be available to view on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast is over.
"We're here for you now and into the future. We are all united and stronger together. I look forward to welcoming you back into our locations soon. Stay healthy and be well," added Rondeau.
