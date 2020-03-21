Publix asking customers to shop as they normally would

Publix is asking all customers to shop as they normally would instead of buying in increased demands.
The supermarket said in a news release that their warehouse and distribution centers are working around the clock to get products to their stores and shelves restocked while conducting preventive cleaning measures to keep customers safe.
Publix also asks customers not to arrive early and wait in line for stores to open. Deliveries are made throughout the day and arriving early doesn't guarantee the availability of a product.
Publix has temporarily adjusted store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On March 24 Publix will start offering senior shopping hours for customers 65 and up. Seniors can shop Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during that time.
