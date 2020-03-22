Boat ramps and marinas close in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have ordered all boat ramps and marinas to be closed to recreational vessels in Palm Beach County.
Access will continue to be provided for those currently on the water to return, but no other vehicles will be launched at this time.
In addition, Jupiter sandbars are closed in order to prevent people from congregating in large groups and contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Jupiter police urge the public to be responsible, stay off sandbars and beaches and practice social distancing.
