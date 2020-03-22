Coronavirus testing site opens Monday at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI, Fla. -- A drive-thru, community-based coronavirus testing site will open to the general public on Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On Sunday from 11am to 3pm, testing will be available to first responders only.
Testing will be available only for individuals age 65 or older. You must have COVID-19 symptoms and have a state-issued identification to be tested.
First responders do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
The test site is drive-thru only. Participants will not be permitted to exit their vehicle. No bicycles or moped will be allowed.
Those who are tested will be instructed to wait 48-72 hours for notification of results from a health representative.
Medics from the Florida Army National Guard will be adminstering specimen collection, which involves swabbing the nasal cavity.
