First Palm Beach County coronavirus-related death reported

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The department says the victim was an 88-year-old male who was a Florida resident. It is unknown if his case was travel related.
There are currently 768 positive cases in Florida residents and 62 positive cases in non-Florida residents, totaling 830 Florida cases.
As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, there have been 13 deaths related to coronavirus in Florida.
