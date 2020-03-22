Martin County closes beaches over coronavirus concerns

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- All county-owned beaches in Martin County will be closed to public access until further notice, effective Sunday, March 22, 2020.
The closure does not apply to property owners, and residents and visitors to beachfront properties, who may access the beach via private access.
The closure includes Sand Dune Cafe at Jensen Beach.
County-owned beach access is also closed in St. Lucie County and Indian River County. And boat ramps and marinas are closed to recreational vessels in Palm Beach County.
Scripps Only Content 2020