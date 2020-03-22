Police seeking man who threatened self harm

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are looking to locate a missing and endangered 23-year-old man.
Port St. Lucie police say that around 1:45 p.m. Matthew Keith Pruitt was involved in a dispute at the 1600 block of SE Chello Lane when he left in an unknown direction.
Police say Pruitt made threats to self harm and they advise you use caution if you see him because they cannot confirm if he is armed.
Pruitt is described as a white male, 6' 3" tall, weighing 190 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes with full sleeve tattoos on both arms, neck tattoo and tattoos on both hands.
He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, black Nautica brand shoes and possibly a black shirt.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001. You can also be anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
