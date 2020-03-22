St. Lucie County announces first COVID-19 case

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – The first positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in St. Lucie County.
Officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a press briefing in Fort Pierce.
The individual was identified as a 56-year-old man who lives in St. Lucie County.
County leaders said the man is at home in self-isolation and following the guidance of the county and state health officials.
St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton reminded the community about the need to practice good hygiene and social distancing.
Tipton also said it’s important for people to stay home if they feel sick to keep the virus from spreading.
“The World Health Organization has shared that from the first known case it took three months to achieve 100,000 cases and then it took 12 days to achieve the second 100,000 cases. We’re trying to just slow the spread of this disease, not just in St. Lucie County, but around the state of Florida,” said Tipton.
Officials also said St. Lucie County beaches and parks will remain open at this time, but conditions could change as the coronavirus situation evolves.
With the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) being confirmed in St. Lucie County, St. Lucie County Tax Collector Chris Craft is taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection.
Effective Monday, March 23, there will only be a limited number of customers allowed into the lobby of the Tax Collector's office at one time.
This will remain in effect until further notice.
All services, with the exception of road tests, remain available in all three offices, but only St. Lucie County residents are being served at this time.
In addition, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles executed an Emergency Order extending the effective period of all driver licenses and identification cards that will expire between March 16, 2020 and April 15, 2020 by 30 days.
St. Lucie County has opened its public information hotline to help residents answer general questions about local government efforts relating to coronavirus.
The phone number is 772-460-HELP (4357).
The hotline will be operational weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
