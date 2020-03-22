St. Lucie County to close beaches until further notice

March 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 5:23 PM

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, St. Lucie County will close access to all county beaches on North and South Hutchinson Island effective Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m. until further notice.

County officials would like to remind the public about the CDC's recommendations of limiting unnecessary travel and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

In a statement, Communications Division Director Erick Gill said, "If residents continue to disregard these recommendations, additional closures are likely to continue."

For additional updates relating to COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, visit https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/public-safety/covid-19

