St. Lucie County to close beaches until further notice

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, St. Lucie County will close access to all county beaches on North and South Hutchinson Island effective Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m. until further notice.
County officials would like to remind the public about the CDC's recommendations of limiting unnecessary travel and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
In a statement, Communications Division Director Erick Gill said, "If residents continue to disregard these recommendations, additional closures are likely to continue."
For additional updates relating to COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, visit https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/public-safety/covid-19
