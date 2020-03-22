Teen in critical condition after being pulled from water in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- A teen male is hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from the water near Sawfish Bay Park in Jupiter on Sunday.
At 4:12 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a missing swimmer.
First arriving firefighters were told by bystanders and family members that the victim was in the water and had gone missing.
Rescue divers were immediately placed into the water near the last known location of the teen.
Multiple agencies including Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), Jupiter Police, FWC and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office participated in the search.
PBCFR Rescue Divers located the victim and brought him to shore to waiting paramedics.
Scripps Only Content 2020