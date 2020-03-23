Bolay providing curbside pick up, free delivery

"The grocery stores were not prepared for the influx of people coming in and wiping out the shelves. Our restaurants are capable of providing fresh food, ready to heat and ready to eat, in large quantity," said Gannon. "We realized quickly that our guests were not comfortable joining us for the build-your-own bowl experience in our dining rooms. So, we set up curbside pick-up tents, where guests can order online and simply drive by as a team member with gloves and a smile hands them their order."