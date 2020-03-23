Bolay providing curbside pick up, free delivery

Bolay restaurants are doing their part to keep Florida residents fed despite dine-in facilities being shuttered in Florida on Friday because of the coronavirus.
The fast-casual chain has set up free contactless delivery so guests can stock up on their favorite items without leaving their homes.
Free delivery is available on all orders over $25.
The 4-year-old start-up said the sudden pandemic has forced them to shift gears and adapt.
"Preparing for a sudden pandemic is something I don't think anyone was or could have been fully prepared for," says CEO Chris Gannon. "Hurricanes are what we know down here in Florida and they always come with somewhat of a heads up, but this, this is different."
Bolay representatives said they had to pivot quickly to ensure their workers and guests are still being provided high-quality fresh food while still reaching thousands in the community.
"The grocery stores were not prepared for the influx of people coming in and wiping out the shelves. Our restaurants are capable of providing fresh food, ready to heat and ready to eat, in large quantity," said Gannon. "We realized quickly that our guests were not comfortable joining us for the build-your-own bowl experience in our dining rooms. So, we set up curbside pick-up tents, where guests can order online and simply drive by as a team member with gloves and a smile hands them their order."
Bolay prides themselves on allowing diners to "build bowls for lunch and dinner, packed with nutrient rich superfoods and tasty proteins."
