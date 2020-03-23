Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County expands food program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County is expanding its food program due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding distribution sites and now feeding parents.
Starting on Monday, March 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. families can pick up free, ready-to-eat meals.
In addition, the Martin County School District will roll out its summer feeding program, distributing a meal and snack from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at Warfield Elementary in Indiantown, J.D. Parker Elementary in Stuart, Port Salerno Elementary and Hobe Sound Elementary.
Additional locations for evening meals from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its four club locations:
- Cole-Clark Club, 11500 SE Lares Ave., Hobe Sound
- Bill & Barbara Whitman Club, 17375 SW Palm Beach St., Indiantown
- H. Wayne Huizenga Club, 1150 SW Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City
- John & Marge Bolton Club, 4731 SE Flounder Ave., Stuart
In addition, each evening from 4 to 7 p.m., BGCMC will distribute meals from Hobe Sound Mobile Village and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
