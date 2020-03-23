Brio Tuscan Grille open for business in Palm Beach Gardens

Brio Italian restaurant wants everyone to know they are still serving up plenty of tasty dishes and helping the community despite the coronavirus.
The national chain, which has a location in Palm Beach Gardens, is still offering carryout and curbside delivery with no contact with the customers.
Also, now through the end of the month, you can get 20 percent off your order with the code “TGO5501”.
Not only that, General Manager Bobby Wehrle said they are feeding local first responders and fire rescue workers in addition to donating to food banks.
Wehrle said Brio's servers have become delivery drivers during the crisis to keep them employed.
Scripps Only Content 2020