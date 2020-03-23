City of Port St. Lucie: What's open and what's closed

Port St. Lucie Parks and Recreation is urging visitors to practice social distancing, avoid mass gatherings over 10 people, avoid contact with individuals who are sick or have symptoms, and self-isolating when sick.
Read bellow the city's status update for its facilities and programs effective Tuesday, March 24.
Parks Open Space & walking trails
Open for public visitation with signage in place re: CDC guidelines of social distancing. Hours that parks open & walking trails are modified to be open from sunrise to sunset daily.
Playgrounds & Fitness Stations
All playgrounds and outdoor fitness stations are closed (and appropriately fenced off) until further notice.
Campgrounds
Closed to the public until further notice.
Concessions and Restaurants
Mobile concession food truck program still in operation. The 19th Hole is closed to the public.
Dog Parks
Closed to the public. Signage in place.
Golf Course
Open to the public; City volunteers sent home and staff is filling in for those duties.
Botanical Gardens
Friends of the PSL Botanical Gardens has closed the pavilion to the public through 03-31-2020 and possibly beyond.
Picnic Pavilions
All pavilions are closed until further notice.
Recreation Centers
Community Center, Minsky Gym & MIDFLORIDA Event Center are closed to the public. Restrooms are not available.
Special Events
Large group special events are cancelled until further notice.
Sports Fields
Sport team use of sport fields are cancelled until further notice. Sport lighting in community parks is turned off at sunset daily.
Indoor Fitness Centers
Closed to the public.
Boat Ramps
Closed to the public.
Fishing Areas
Open to the public.
Outdoor Sport Courts (i.e. Tennis, Basketball, Racquetball, etc.)
All sport courts (tennis, basketball, racquetball, etc.) are closed to the public and remain locked/fenced to the public.
Administrative Offices
Community Center is closed to the public, however, main telephone # 772-878-2277 is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recreational Programming/Reservations
All facility & park reservations are cancelled until further notice. No future reservations will be accepted until further notice. All recreational programs are suspended until further notice.
The Saints Golf Course:
· New Hours: Pro Shop closes at 5 p.m., ALL carts must be returned by 6 p.m. for cleaning.
o Twilight rate has been moved to 2 p.m.
· Driving Range is closed.
· All volunteer staffing has been discontinued until further notice.
19th Hole
The 19th Hole Restaurant has closed as a result of the Governor's Executive Order. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased in the Pro Shop. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Shared Information on County Beaches and State Parks:
Both St. Lucie County and Martin County have closed all county-owned beaches to the public access until further notice. All State Parks are also closed to the public.
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center:
· The MIDFLORIDA Event Center is closed to the public until further notice. People wishing to conduct business with the Center or that have box office ticketing questions, please call 772-807-4488, email pslciviccenter@cityofpsl.com , or visit midfloridaeventcenter.com
· Event Center garage will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for those who wish to walk the garage, under safe distancing guidelines, for exercise purposes. Skateboarding and bike riding are not allowed inside the garage.
Shared Information on St. Lucie West Boil Water Notice:
A contractor installing a new natural gas main for Nextera energy hit a water line on SW California Blvd today. The water line is maintained by the St. Lucie West Services District (not the City of Port St. Lucie Utility Systems) and their St. Lucie West customers are now under a precautionary boil water alert. Questions about the boil water notice should be directed to the St. Lucie West Services District at 772-340-0220. Information about the boil water notice is posted here .
Utility Systems Department:
Customers can communicate with Utility Systems in several ways:
· By calling (772) 873-6400, 24/7
· By emailing utility@cityofpsl.com , monitored 7 days/week
· Live Chat, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., go to https://utility.cityofpsl.com/ on your device and click on "LIVE CHAT" on the right side of your screen to speak with a Connection Support representative
Envelope holders are being installed on payment drop boxes for the convenience of our customers.
Utility Systems customers have four ways to pay your utility bill:
1. Online with check, credit or debit cards at https://utility.cityofpsl.com/
1. Checks and money orders can be left in the 2 Drop boxes outside of City Hall, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.
2. Pay by phone, 24/7 at (772) 873-6400
3. Mail your payment to PO Box 8987, Port St. Lucie, FL 34985
Only flush toilet paper and human waste. Flushing wipes, paper towels, diapers, etc. will cause a clog and possible backup into your home. Read complete list of items you should not flush.
Animal Control:
Please do not trap stray cats or pick up kittens without having a plan and an appointment with a shelter or rescue. Some vets have reduced their hours and getting appointments for spay/neuters may become more difficult. Anyone who finds cats or kittens should leave them alone unless they are injured or in serious danger. Many shelters and rescues are closed to the general public and are doing intake and adoptions by appointment only.
Neighborhood Services:
In response to inquiries about how residents can help, please see the following information:
The Treasure Coast Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider to the four-county area encompassing Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties. Packaging of Emergency Food Boxes is underway and daily meal delivery to organizations continues. Anyone needing food is encouraged to visit Agency Partner Locator on their website at stophunger.org to find a food pantry near their home. This site will be updated daily. The Treasure Coast Food Bank has been preparing for increased demand for food as businesses shut down, forcing many individuals to go without paychecks. As packing continues, they are seeking additional volunteers to help as some of our regular volunteers – many of whom are seniors and more susceptible to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – are choosing to stay home. They have instituted a heightened process to screen volunteers to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. You can also donate to the project via the same website.
One of the lead organizations in our area for seniors is the Council on Aging of St. Lucie, Inc . If you are interested in helping them, please contact them directly.
If people want to buy supplies for themselves or others and have them delivered it should be done through individual stores' and restaurants' dedicated sites and phone numbers or through sites like Instacart , Uber Eats , DoorDash and Delivery Dudes (just to name a few), that offer delivery services for a wide-range of different establishments and employ people locally.
1PSL:
Residents are encouraged to download the 1PSL app to stay connected with Port St. Lucie's City Hall – no matter the time or day. Citizens can use the 1PSL mobile app to request services, pay their utility bill, ask questions, and learn about City news and updates. The new 1PSL mobile app is free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Those who prefer to use the telephone can call 772-871-1775 (1PSL) at any time of the day and reach a 1PSL navigator who can assist with questions or requests. For those who prefer to use their computer, the 1PSL web portal can be accessed here .
Website and Social Media:
The City's COVID-19 webpage is accessible with all relevant information. The City's Facebook page @CityofPSL and the City's Twitter page, @CityPortStLucie and NextDoor App page also will have up-to-the-minute information.
