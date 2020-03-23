City of Port St. Lucie: What's open and what's closed

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider to the four-county area encompassing Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties. Packaging of Emergency Food Boxes is underway and daily meal delivery to organizations continues. Anyone needing food is encouraged to visit Agency Partner Locator on their website at stophunger.org to find a food pantry near their home. This site will be updated daily. The Treasure Coast Food Bank has been preparing for increased demand for food as businesses shut down, forcing many individuals to go without paychecks. As packing continues, they are seeking additional volunteers to help as some of our regular volunteers – many of whom are seniors and more susceptible to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – are choosing to stay home. They have instituted a heightened process to screen volunteers to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. You can also donate to the project via the same website.

One of the lead organizations in our area for seniors is the Council on Aging of St. Lucie, Inc . If you are interested in helping them, please contact them directly.