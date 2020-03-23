Learn sign language while you are social distancing

ASHLEIGH IN ASL: Think about it.. now is the PERFECT time to learn ASL or American Sign Language: - You can communicate through windows - You can chat from a distance - You can share love with one gesture that doesn’t involve touching - And of course, you can communicate with the Deaf and hard of hearing! WATCH NOW: here’s your first lesson! Advocate and interpreter Beth Wagmeister teaches us the ASL alphabet, plus a few favorite signs! (E-mail: wagmeister.beth@gmail.com) Continue your lessons with FREE or LOW-COST classes and resources online. Here are a few to get you started: - Gallaudet University has a FREE online resource to learn A.S.L.! https://www.gallaudet.edu/asl-connect/asl-for-free - ASL Deafined, an online ASL video textbook, has online courses, lessons and quizzes https://www.asldeafined.com/ - The ASL App, which offers some nice basic instruction to get started - Dr. Bill Vicars offers videos on YouTube and www.Lifeprint.com - Practice by watching others sign on The Daily Moth, Whyisign and other cool accounts