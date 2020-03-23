2 more die of coronavirus in Palm Beach County

Two more people in Palm Beach County have died of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The latest numbers on the Florida COVID-19 dashboard show that there have been three deaths as a result of the virus.
Alex Shaw, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, told WPTV NewsChannel 5 that the second death, which was included in Monday's 11 a.m. update, was an 85-year-old woman. A third death was included in the 6 p.m. update.
There are 89 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, including seven people who don't live in the county.
The Florida Department of Health said Sunday that an 88-year-old man who contracted coronavirus was the first confirmed death.
Palm Beach County has the third-most cases in the state, behind Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
More than 1,200 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus.
Scripps Only Content 2020