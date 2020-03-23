Second person dies of coronavirus in Palm Beach County

A second person in Palm Beach County has died of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The latest numbers on the Florida COVID-19 dashboard show that two people have been reported dead as a result of the virus.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 sent an email to health department spokesman Alex Shaw requesting more information about the death, which was included in Monday's 11 a.m. update.
There are 89 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, including seven people who don't live in the county.
The Florida Department of Health said Sunday that an 88-year-old man who contracted coronavirus was the first confirmed death.
Palm Beach County has the third-most cases in the state, behind Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
