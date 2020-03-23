Teachers 'parade' through Palm Beach County communities

A group of Palm Beach County teachers are hitting the road -- literally -- to brighten spirits while schools are closed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, roughly a dozen teachers from Coral Reef Elementary School near Lake Worth held a "parade" through various neighborhoods to support their students.
But this parade had a twist.
The teachers drove their cars, which were decked out with balloons and encouraging signs, through the Smith Farm, Lakeview Estates, Journey's End, Plantation, Countrywood, Country Lakes, Serene Run, Savannah Estates, and Oak Haven communities.
Along the way, they waved to students and parents to let them know how much they miss them.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15.
Remote learning for Palm Beach County students will start on March 31.
School officials said students will be able to access digital lessons from home, follow a suggested daily learning schedule, and watch both live and recorded lessons.
