Three West Palm Beach firefighters placed on quarantine

Three West Palm Beach firefighters are quarantined after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the West Palm Beach Fire Department, on March 16 the firefighters responded to an emergency medical call for a person who fell, but was uninjured. The patient was screened to rule out possible COVID-19 infection. Based on the patient's response to the questions, the patient was not suspected to be infected with coronavirus.
Firefighters arrived at the scene, repeated the screening questions and helped the patient up. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
According to the department, the patient fell again that same evening and again only wanted help up. The patient called a third time and this time was transported to the hospital.
The department says when the patient was in the truck, it was stated that a family member had traveled recently.
Firefighters alerted the hospital of the possible patient's infection prior to arrival at the emergency room.
On March 20, the fire department was notified by the hospital that the patient tested positive for coronavirus.
The three firefighters were taken out of service and placed on home quarantine out of an abundance of caution, the department stated.
None of the firefighters are exhibiting any symptoms, seven days after patient contact.
