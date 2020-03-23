Town of Jupiter hit by malware 'incident'

The town of Jupiter said Monday morning they were hit by a malware attack, crashing “several” online services including their email.
In a tweet just after 11 a.m., the town said, “due to a malware incident, several of the Town’s online systems are currently unavailable, including email.”
Officials said they have a recovery plan in place and are working to bring systems back online.
Despite the attack, the town said they will continue to address service requests and urgent issues by phone once their website is fully operational.
