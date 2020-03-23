West Palm Beach church holds 'drive-in' Sunday service

With social distancing becoming the new norm across the country, churches are adapting to the change.
On Sunday, a West Palm Beach church allowed parishioners to park in their car and pray.
United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches used technology to hold their worship services outdoors, transmitting their sermon through a radio frequency. Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. service drew more than 30 vehicles.
“Some of our members, who felt like they would be without the church for the foreseeable future have gotten excited,” said pastor Al Gwinn.
Church members also had the chance to donate blood on Sunday.
The next drive-in worship will be next week.
